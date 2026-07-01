Abhishek Bachchan says he was once insecure about getting work: ‘Kaam milega, nahin milega’

Abhishek Bachchan recently completed 26 years in the film industry. His debut film Refugee released in 2000 and also marked Kareena Kapoor's acting debut. In a recent interaction, Abhishek reflected on his journey and spoke about how he has become more confident as an actor over the years.

'I'm more comfortable being in front of the camera'

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on his career.

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Speaking to ETimes, Abhishek spoke about the biggest change he has noticed in himself as an actor. He said, "The only thing that's changed is I'm more comfortable. I think when I started out, there was a bit of discomfort. But now, I'm more comfortable being in front of the camera. When you're just being yourself and comfortable in your skin, that gives you clarity on decisions you need to take. I'm very clear today, or I would say in the last five to seven years, of what I don't want to do at that point of time. Initially in your career there's such excitement, there's such insecurity about kaam milega, nahin milega, whatever comes your way you do."

'Never been an insecure actor'

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek also opened up about the insecurities actors often face and explained why he has never felt insecure about the success of his peers. He said, "I'm clear at that point of time, at this point I don't want to do this. That means I definitely want to do this. So, there's a lot more conviction in that and that comes from a certain maturity and calmness. I think that helps in your work as well. We're not all over the place anymore, I'd like to believe. I've never been an insecure actor in terms of yeh kya kar raha hai. Insecure about my capabilities, yes. I think all actors are..about, 'Will I be able to do this?" About Abhishek Bachchan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek also opened up about the insecurities actors often face and explained why he has never felt insecure about the success of his peers. He said, "I'm clear at that point of time, at this point I don't want to do this. That means I definitely want to do this. So, there's a lot more conviction in that and that comes from a certain maturity and calmness. I think that helps in your work as well. We're not all over the place anymore, I'd like to believe. I've never been an insecure actor in terms of yeh kya kar raha hai. Insecure about my capabilities, yes. I think all actors are..about, 'Will I be able to do this?" About Abhishek Bachchan {{/usCountry}}

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In his 26-year career, Abhishek has delivered several cult classics, including Guru, Bluffmaster!, Bunty Aur Babli, the Dhoom franchise, Yuva, and more. However, many of the actor's recent films have not performed well commercially. Some of these include The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, Dasvi, Ghoomer, I Want To Talk, Be Happy, Kaalidhar Laapata, and more.

Abhishek is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. King is being shot across Mumbai, Warsaw, Gdansk, and Cape Town. The film's soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin–Jigar, while the background score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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