Abhishek Bachchan shares a meme of himself with message for trolls and rumour-mongers

Abhishek Bachchan, who is often appreciated for his dignified responses to trolls, shared a message for them on World Social Media Day. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan is known for his classy and witty replies to trolls.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is often at the receiving end of trolling and negative comments, shared a message on the occasion of World Social Media Day. He shared a meme of himself in the style of Drake’s Hotline Bling template, in which he was seen reacting to two alternatives.

In the meme shared by Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram, he was seen rejecting the use of social media for ‘spreading rumours/negativity’ and embracing its use for ‘sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness’.

“Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay,” his post was captioned. Suniel Shetty dropped clapping emojis while photographer Dabboo Ratnani gave it two thumbs up.

Fans also reacted to Abhishek’s post. “You are absolutely love,” one commented. “Absolutely!! In complete agreement,” another wrote. “We’re so proud of u @bachchan,” a third said.

Abhishek is often in the news for his dignified responses to trolls. Last year, in response to a Twitter user who suggested that he only gets films because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, he said, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

Also see | Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch as disgraced boxer who makes triumphant comeback, watch

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said that he has a ‘very thick hide’ as well as a ‘sense of humour’ about things. The actor, who is often praised for his classy replies to trolls, said that he knows no other way to talk to people and that the ‘minute you start hurling expletives at somebody, you’ve lost the argument’. “My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you,” he said, adding that he appreciates ‘genuinely funny’ jokes at his expense.

Abhishek was recently seen in The Big Bull, in which he played a character inspired by scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar, got mixed reviews. Critics rated it unfavourably in comparison to Hansal Mehta’s recently released web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, made on the same subject.

