Abhishek Banerjee was shocked when Taapsee Pannu's body was called 'too manly', wondered it was promo for Rashmi Rocket
bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee was shocked when Taapsee Pannu's body was called ‘too manly’, wondered it was promo for Rashmi Rocket

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has spoken about how co-star Taapsee Pannu was recently trolled for her ‘manly body’ by a person on Twitter.
Abhishek Banerjee and Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:06 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Abhishek Banerjee is awaiting the release of his film, Rashmi Rocket. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead and addressed the issue of gender testing in sports.

In a new interview, Abhishek has spoken about how Taapsee was recently trolled on Twitter and called ‘too masculine’. He said that he was shocked at how the comment was just what Taapsee's character also deals with in the movie.

"I was shocked. I wondered if it was a promotional pitch and was happening deliberately. It was amusing to see that the troll or comments were exactly what the film was about. Eeshit (his character in the movie) had to fight the system. But it is actually the people we have to fight against. It’s that basic,” he said.

Last month, sharing an image of Taapsee from the back, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account wrote, “Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this).” Taapsee responded, “All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.”

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and has been co-written by Kanika Dhillon. Set in Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, 'Rashmi Rocket' has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film is set to release on October 15 on ZEE5. Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, her debut production Blurr, and other films in the pipeline.

taapsee pannu abhishek banerjee
