Taapsee Pannu responds to tweet that said she has ‘mard ki body’, takes it as a compliment

Actor Taapsee Pannu has reacted to a tweet that described her physique as that of a man. The image, which showed Taapsee from the back, was unveiled recently.

Taapsee will soon be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket, an upcoming sports film directed by Akarsh Khurana, set to debut on Zee5 on October 15. Taapsee had previously shared several images of her intense fitness routine for the film, in which she plays a sprinter.

Sharing the image, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account wrote, “Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this).” Taapsee responded, “All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.”

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :)

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

Rashmi Rocket has been co-written by Kanika Dhillon, who, together with Taapsee, tackled several trolls and even a professional critic for their opinion about their previous collaboration, Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew and co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba debuted directly on Netflix earlier this year. She recently appeared in Annabelle Sethupathi, which released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu: I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film

Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee's third straight-to-streaming release of the year. The actor in recent interviews has spoken about becoming a major box office draw, but her last theatrical release was 2020's Thappad. She also has Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, her debut production Blurr, and other films in the pipeline.