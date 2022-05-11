Abhishek Madrecha: My agenda is to act to the best of my ability

Last seen in Jersey, actor Abhishek Madrecha asserts his only concern for now is to continue taking up projects that make his presence felt.

“When things start on a right note it does work wonders. There was a time when I had no idea how life will unfold and today, I am doing what I am thoroughly enjoying and is absolutely valuable for me. I remember it was all unplanned till I decided to take up an acting course. After many auditions I cracked my first project on TV followed by number of shows before I got a role in the film Kaabil (2017) that gave me my first break on the silver screen. Today, my only agenda is to act to the best of my ability,” says the Laal Kaptaan and The Zoya Factor (2019) actor.

Madrecha who recently essayed a role of a cricket captain is glad that apart from doing different roles he also got a chance to work with likes of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. “It was surely a game changing experience to get to work with these established actors during the initial days of my career itself. I am a trained actor but what I got to learn from actors of such calibre was an out of the world experience for me. It is something I will cherish all my life. Given a chance I would love to work with all of them again,” he says.

The youngster says that failure and success of any project is not in his hands. “None can predict whether any project will work. We all try to give our best to each project but hit or flop is something unpredictable. In my last release, it was after much delay and date change primarily due to pandemic, as well as few other small reasons that the release date got changed a couple of times. But with such a big project it was very much certain that it will surely get to hit the screen. That is also the reason why I want to work with established makers,” shares Madrecha who was also seen on OTT platform in the series Kaushiki.

