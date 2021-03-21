AbRam Khan hides his face from the cameras with a stuffed toy during his outing with mom Gauri Khan, see pics

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan and her younger son, AbRam, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Sunday. Both were seen wearing face masks.

In the pictures, Gauri wore a black and cream tie-and-dye printed shirt while AbRam was in an all-white t-shirt and long shorts. AbRam carried a stuffed toy in his hand. In some of the pictures, AbRam is seen covering his face upon spotting paparazzi.

Gauri Khan with son AbRam in Mumbai.

Gauri Khan and AbRam both wore masks.

AbRam, like other star kids such as Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, has been snapped by paparazzi since their baby days. However, AbRam hasn't enjoyed the paparazzi attention.

In 2018, at the birthday party of Aaradhya Bachchan, AbRam had shouted at the photographers who were waiting for him and said "no pictures". In 2019, photographers had caught him covering his face with his hands at the airport when he was spotted with his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan.

AbRam covers his face.

AbRam is the youngest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri. They have two older children- Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. They are both pursuing higher education in the US.

In a recent interview with Peacock magazine, Gauri had revealed how Shah Rukh and she shared parenting duties for AbRam. "My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college. Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly," she said.

