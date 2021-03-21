IND USA
Arjun Kapoor drops pics from his beach visit, Malaika Arora is all hearts while Ranveer Singh says: 'Haye garmi'
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor drops pics from his beach visit, Malaika Arora is all hearts while Ranveer Singh says: 'Haye garmi'

  • Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:10 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor on Sunday had a treat for his fans. He shared a bunch of new pictures of himself and looked rather fit in them.

Sharing them, he wrote: "Do I love the beach? Fo shore!" The pictures showed him walking on a beach with his hair in the breeze. He is casually dressed in a loose shirt and a pair of black trousers. His sunglasses look fancy and a slight smile lights up his face.

His girlfriend, television personality Malaika Arora liked the picture. The picture got his industry friends talking as well. His close friend Ranveer Singh was mighty impressed and wrote "haye garmi" in the comments box. Rakul Preet Singh wrote "arrrre amreeeek" while Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji in appreciation.

Ekta Kapoor commented, "you hv become thin" while Shibani Dandekar said, "looking super fit!" Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim called him "brown munde" whereas his cousin, producer Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani joked, "chachu on fire".

Ranveer Singh and Rakul Preet Singh commented on Arjun Kapoor's pic.
Ranveer Singh and Rakul Preet Singh commented on Arjun Kapoor's pic.

Arjun was recently seen at the party thrown by Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt's birthday. He had attended the party with Malaika.

On the work front, Arjun saw the release of the much-delayed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "You'd expect a suspense thriller or a dark comedy to keep you intrigued from start to finish, but Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar misses the plot despite having so much to explore. Unfortunately, its lazy writing and slow pace ruin its chances of clicking with the audience. Director Dibakar Banerjee's film touches upon bank scams and the elderly people who are victimised by them, an idea that had potential, but the narrative goes haywire."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

Towards the end of last year, Arjun Kapoor had been busy with the shoot of his film, Bhoot Police. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

