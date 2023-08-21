Akshay Kumar's rep denies actor is helping Sunny Deol pay off his loan: 'Absolutely untrue'

Recently, a report claimed that actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to help actor Sunny Deol with his loan repayment to save his home in Juhu. Now, Akshay’s spokesperson is setting the record straight, mentioning that the claims are “absolutely untrue”. (Also read: Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow not on sale now: What's the controversy?)

On Sunday, a bank issued a notice that Sunny’s Juhu home will be e-auctioned to recover a loan of around ₹56 crore given to the actor. Soon after the news surfaced, Bollywood Hungama claimed that Akshay has come to Sunny’s rescue, and allegedly offered to pay a ‘huge chunk’ of the loan.

“As part of the deal, Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time,” read the report, with sources claiming that Akshay would be paying around ₹30-40 crores to settle Sunny’s loan.

Dismissing the claims, Akshay’s spokesperson said, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”.

A day after the statement was made, on Monday, the bank withdrew the auction notice for the Juhu bungalow, and claimed that there was a technical glitch.

Recently, Sunny Deol-starer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 released on the same day, on August 11, and both the films worked well on the box office.