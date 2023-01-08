Acting alone won’t work, now multi-tasking is required: Shivam Roy Prabhakar

Youngster Shivam Roy Prabhakar learnt his lesson very early in life. Being in the industry for last five years, the 23-year-old from Kasganj (UP) has already tried his hand at writing and direction, besides acting.

“See, acting as a profession alone won’t work in today’s time, multi-tasking is of utmost importance. The biggest of names in the industry are trying their hand at writing, production and direction. So, I have two films as protagonist ready to release, have directed a music video and giving final touch to the film script of Raam Rachi Rakha. I am looki-ng forward to act and direct it in coming months,” shares the Jijaji Chhat Par Hai actor.

The film is in its pre-production and they intend to start the shoot of the film in Ayodhya soon.

“I am playing lead in The Third Hacker with newcomer Priya Sharma which is slated for an OTT release while the makers intend to release Love in Dehradun in theatres. In the latter, I am paired opposite Karishma Wable. I hope that both of my projects will come out later this year,” he adds.

Prabhakar has featured in two songs. “Chaal Ghazab Hai with Zannat Zubair sung by Pawni Pandey and Prince Yadav was my first song followed by Haan Karde with Ashi Singh. “I have dabbled into direction with Kailashi Avinashi for singer Vardaan Singh, a Lucknowite,” he tells.

Telling us about his journey, he says, “Someone spotted me and offered me to do a role in Ram Leela. Initially my parents refused but later agreed. I topp-ed my district in Class X and started doing plays in Delhi as well as with Aligarh Muslim University drama club.”

At AMU, he met actor Mohd Ali Shah, nephew of Naseeruddin Shah, who asked him to shift to Mumbai.

“For initial two months, I stayed in his flat but then you have to fight your own battle. I started the drill of auditions and did many small characters to sustain. Episodic in CID and Crime Patrol helped me sustain. In between, I got to do a small role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan followed by roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dasvi and Suryaputra Karna.”

