Actor and filmmaker Aushim Khetrapal’s new film Children of God gives voice to Kinnar community, aims for equality

Actor and filmmaker Aushim Khetrapal, known for Shirdi Sai Baba (2021), is now on a mission to give kinnars a voice and the identity they deserve in society. And he is doing it in the way he knows best – by making a film on the subject.

Actor and filmmaker Aushim Khetrapal and still from him next film Children of God

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“We call them kinnar, officially the third-gender or transgenders, but I believe they are true Children of God and that’s what we titled our film. The film is based on their true stories and their life. Our Sai Baba Foundation works for different causes, and this endeavour is to give voice to them and highlight their problems, so they get equal rights and respect in society,” says the actor who was last seen in feature film Baba Ramsa Peer (2020).

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{{^usCountry}} He goes into the philosophy of the concept. “During my discourse and samagams, I have always said that the biggest sevas are cow seva and kinnar seva, other than feeding the poor. That’s the reason that after marriage or a child’s birth, kinnar seva is considered auspicious, and it’s believed that those blessings lead to a happy and successful life. In Ramayana and Mahabharat too, there is a strong mention about it,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He goes into the philosophy of the concept. “During my discourse and samagams, I have always said that the biggest sevas are cow seva and kinnar seva, other than feeding the poor. That’s the reason that after marriage or a child’s birth, kinnar seva is considered auspicious, and it’s believed that those blessings lead to a happy and successful life. In Ramayana and Mahabharat too, there is a strong mention about it,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker adds, “The fact is that they are blessed to take problems from people onto themselves, so they should not be called third gender but the first citizen, as they are children of God. The film gives a very strong and positive message. Today kinnars are doing so well, are so educated and getting into top job positions, but they are far and few.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker adds, “The fact is that they are blessed to take problems from people onto themselves, so they should not be called third gender but the first citizen, as they are children of God. The film gives a very strong and positive message. Today kinnars are doing so well, are so educated and getting into top job positions, but they are far and few.” {{/usCountry}}

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Unfazed with the box office result, he says, “The purpose of this film is not commercial. It may be a small theatre release, but the intent is to spread awareness and message to support the community through theatre, OTT, TV, YouTube and all possible mediums. I have lent my support toward the cause, primarily kinnars and the LGBTQIA community.”

On how it all started, he tells, “After the pandemic, I had gone to give a sermon to the kinnar community in Azadpur, New Delhi. I went there with Arun Saxena (a director). It was a tough phase, so we asked them to make masks. They made 15 lakh masks which were distributed to Sai Baba followers. We branded this as ‘Children of God’. He suggested directing a film on this subject with the same title, and I came on board as an actor and producer.”

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The film was shot in Uttaranchal, New Delhi, and largely in Madhya Pradesh.

“It’s a true story of a boy who left Uttaranchal. His father was a cop, and he had a tendency to convert into a girl. I play a spiritual mentor who is picking up the cause of kinnars. Thereafter, he goes to the kinnar community, gets transformed, and decides not to go back to his old life and prefers to stay with the community itself,” he says, adding that 40 kinnars have acted in the film.

Having written 70 books on Krishna, Sai Baba, their preachings and other subjects, he says, “Krishnaji and Baba have talked to a lot of kinnars and supported them. So, I am carrying forward their message to society.”

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On what is keeping him busy, Aushim says, “My daily YouTube show Sai Ki Mahima keeps me busy, and now the government’s OTT channel is doing an episode on it. Soon it will be on a commercial OTT channel as well. I have already shot a film Destiny with Mughda Godse, Kainat Arora and more; Chal Jeet Le Jahan on Indian para-cricketers who won the World Cup in 2019.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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