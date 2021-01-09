IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Saints pitch in for inclusion of 'Kinnars' as 14th addition to Akhada Parishad
Kinnar seers performing Ganga rituals demanding inclusion as 14th Akhada in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Kinnar seers performing Ganga rituals demanding inclusion as 14th Akhada in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Saints pitch in for inclusion of 'Kinnars' as 14th addition to Akhada Parishad

  • There are thirteen Akhadas under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Despite Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad making it clear that no other seer organisation or body will be recognised as a new Akhada, many a saints are pitching in for the inclusion of Kinnar Akhada comprising transgender seers as the 14th official Akhada.

There are thirteen Akhadas under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. But off late, Kinnar Akhada, Pari Akhada and Vishwa Akhada have been pressing for their inclusion as the 14th addition, thereby getting direct privilege and benefits, particularly during the Kumbh fair.

Kinnar Akhada's Mahamandaleswhar Kaushalya Nand Giri alias Tina Maa said that the transgender community has been given due recognition and equal rights by the Constitution of India and they expect the same from the Akhada Parishad.

"We are not fake or self-styled god people but have deep religious affinity and adhere to Sanatan Dharma. Why are we being denied due recognition by Akhada Parishad? We press forth for due official status as 14th Akhada from the apex Akhada Parishad. We have been doing religious rituals, meditation and propagating Sanatan Dharma which should be duly considered. We thank Shri Panch Dash Nam Juna Akhada for allowing Kinnar seers to take part in royal dip (Shah Snaan) during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2021 in Haridwar," said Mahamandaleshwar Tina Maa.

Also read: English language course for government school teachers at US embassy

Supporting Kinnar Akhada's demand, spiritual guru Jagadugru Udasin Ashram Swami Suteekshan Maharaj said that transgender seers too have same right to be regarded as official Akhada and should be given due status.

Citing the incident of the seers from Kinnar Akhada taking religious dip in Prayagraj Kumbh two years back, Mahant Dinesh Das Shastri, pontiff of Shri Ram Nivas Ashram, said that Akhada Parishad should call a meeting and hear Kinnar Akhada's viewpoint.

Siding with Kinnar Akhada, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj said that as part of Shri Panch Dusnam Juna Akhada, Kinnar seers will be taking part in Shahi Snaan on all the four auspicious days during Mahakumbh 2021.

Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, however, clarified that the 13 Akhada system of the Parishad will be not be expanded. He pointed out that it is not apt to meddle with Akhada customs and age-old traditions.

Whether it is Kinnar, Pari or Vishwa Adhyatm Akhada, they don't have any Kumbh lineage, historic, religious, spiritual and mass acceptance. These are fake bodies and Akhada Parishad opposes any specific privilege, recognition or facilities to them by state government or Mela administration during Haridwar Kumbh, he said.

"No question of 14th Akhada or any other religious body getting affiliated as part of Akhada Parishad. Though individually, Kinnar Akhada seers, as part of Juna Akhada, can take sacred Ganga dip on the pious occasion of Shahi Snaan in Mahakumbh, we have no issue in that but they won't be recognised as an Akhada Parishad entity," reiterated Mahant Narendra Giri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juna akhada
app
Close
e-paper
Yadav said booth and block level workers of the Congress will visit people's houses with the 'charge sheet' to make them aware of BJP government’s alleged ‘failures’.
Yadav said booth and block level workers of the Congress will visit people's houses with the 'charge sheet' to make them aware of BJP government’s alleged ‘failures’.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Congress plans 'charge sheet' against BJP government

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Yadav reiterated a claim made by a senior party leader that many leaders of the ruling party were contacting Congress leadership for a switch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kinnar seers performing Ganga rituals demanding inclusion as 14th Akhada in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Kinnar seers performing Ganga rituals demanding inclusion as 14th Akhada in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Saints pitch in for inclusion of 'Kinnars' as 14th addition to Akhada Parishad

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:40 PM IST
  • There are thirteen Akhadas under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File Photo (Representative Image))
Image for representation.(File Photo (Representative Image))
dehradun news

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, second in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent, Uttarkashi/dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Bageshwar district reported an earthquake of the same magnitude on Friday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company had received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials are planning to use drones to monitor birds in wetlands in the Terai -region of the state.(Sourced)
Officials are planning to use drones to monitor birds in wetlands in the Terai -region of the state.(Sourced)
dehradun news

Bird flu scare: Uttarakhand sounds alert as five birds die in 2 days

By Suparna Roy and Ankur Sharma | Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Haldwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
While authorities maintain that no case of bird flu has yet been detected in the state, they are taking all precautions as several migratory birds are due to arrive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to apologise to Indira Hridayesh over Bansidhar Bhagat’s comments.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Congress leaders demanded an immediate apology from Bhagat, while some party members burnt his effigy alleging he had insulted motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(Shahbaz Khan)
File photo: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(Shahbaz Khan)
dehradun news

Congress’ Harish Rawat demands Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Rawat said, “Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati made immense contribution towards women empowerment.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
dehradun news

Madan Kaushik ran away from debate: Manish Sisodia on Uttarakhand minister’s no-show

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Sisodia had reached Dehradun for the open debate challenge on Monday on which he had earlier written an open letter to Kaushik
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF men bringing the body from Auli on Sunday afternoon.(HT Photo)
SDRF men bringing the body from Auli on Sunday afternoon.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

22-year-old tourist found dead in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The man was from Udhampur in J&K and was a studying in Noida; he was visiting Auli with his friends
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

AAP’s debate challenge: Uttarakhand min says politics serious subject, not theatre that AAP wants open debate

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kaushik released the letter on social media on Sunday in which he also attacked the AAP government in Delhi by alleging it of “duping” people of Delhi in its seven-year rule”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A traffic police personnel issue a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
File photo: A traffic police personnel issue a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Over 6,000 vehicles fined in Uttarakhand for illegal nameplates bearing political, religious symbols

By Kalyan Das | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The action was taken by the police during a campaign from December 17 to January 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Sisodia, Uttarakhand minister to spar over ‘development debate’ on Jan 4

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sisodia floated the challenge on Twitter and posted, “On the invitation of open debate by minister Madan Kaushik, I would be in Dehradun on January 4.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Sourced)
Representational image.(Sourced)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Rajaji reserve officials look for missing tigress

By Suparna Roy | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 04:15 PM IST
The officials are working with nearby forest divisions of Dehradun and Haridwar as well as combing the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to trace the tigress who has not been camera trapped for over four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Police book interfaith couple, cleric for conversion

By Kalyan Das and Neeraj Santoshi | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 01:18 PM IST
The couple moved the high court seeking police protection after getting married in September. The court heard the matter and said the state counsel pointed out the marriage was in violation of the law
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pantnagar airport is one side of the agriculture university and the new greenfield airport is likely to be developed on the other side.(HT File Photo)
Pantnagar airport is one side of the agriculture university and the new greenfield airport is likely to be developed on the other side.(HT File Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt, Centre told to reply to PIL against land transfer for new airport

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Pantnagar already has an airport and flights operate from there to Delhi and Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP