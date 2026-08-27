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Actor Ankur Ratan reveals that he narrowly escaped Nepal flash floods: ‘Passed the same spot just 12-16 hours earlier’

Ankur Ratan was part of a pilgrimmage, with a group of 28 led by SAAD Mountaineers, a registered club in Maharashtra.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 21:38:47 IST
Written by Santanu Das
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The death toll from the massive Nepal-Tibet flash floods rose to 362 on Thursday, including 359 in Nepal and three in neighbouring Tibet, as rescuers launched a desperate race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 290 Indian nationals.

What the actor said

Ankur Ratan has shared his experience of seeing the devastation that has caused in Nepal.
Ankur Ratan has shared his experience of seeing the devastation that has caused in Nepal.

Actor Ankur Ratan narrowly escaped the devastation. The actor, who was part of Mai, told Indian Express that just a day earlier he was taking pictures at Rasuwa—a district north of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. He was part of a group led by SAAD Mountaineers, a registered club in Maharashtra. It has halted at Saga town—located at 15,223 feet above sea level—a crucial stop for pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash.

He shared, “All of us were so gung-ho about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Only a day ago, my wife, a cousin and I were taking pictures there. My mother-in-law Dr Amita Suchak completed the Kailash Mansarovar Parikrama in 1989, and apart from the spiritual value, we are avid trekkers and looking forward to completing the walking circuit.”

Deep Dive

What caused the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet?

The flash floods were triggered by a massive glacial collapse, leading to extensive destruction across parts of Nepal and Tibet, affecting areas along the Bhote Koshi River.

How has the Indian government responded to the Nepal flash floods?

The Indian government is making urgent efforts to trace and rescue its nationals in Nepal, with 290 Indian nationals reported missing and 84 already rescued.

What should tourists do if they are stranded due to the Nepal floods?

Tourists stranded in Nepal should contact emergency helplines provided by the Nepal Tourism Board, including toll-free number 1234 and Tourist Police contact 9851289445 for assistance.
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The disaster also left 558 people missing in Tibet, officials said, taking the number of people reported missing on the two sides of the border to 1,468.

The disaster has also triggered an urgent effort by India to trace its nationals, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable.

New Delhi is making "urgent efforts" to ascertain their whereabouts and coordinate their rescue, the ministry said.

The MEA said 84 Indian nationals had been rescued, including 63 workers employed at the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydroelectric project and 21 from Tamil Nadu.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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