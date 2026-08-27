Aerial footage shows port near Tibet before and after Nepal flash floods

Hours after devastating flash floods occurred near the Nepal-Tibet border, an aerial footage showed how the Gyirong Port, located on the Nepal-China border near Tibet, was hit by the deluge. A mudslide-affected area near Gyirong border port following deadly flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border. The before footage showed the port standing upright while the after shot captured a mudslide-affected area near the border port. HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Gyirong Port is considered a big trading hub between Tibet and Nepal and is also crucial for China. Following the flash floods, the road between Gyirong Township and Gyirong Port has been closed in both directions, news agency PTI reported. Viral video captures flood hit at port On Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that "a mudslide disaster on the Nepalese side resulted in major casualties and missing people at the Gyirong Port" in Tibet. A video caught the moment the deluge hit the port as people desperately ran towards safety. The clip went viral. Also Read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds