Actor Geeta Basra, husband Harbhajan Singh announce second pregnancy; daughter Hinaya is going to 'be a big sister'

Actor Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh are expecting their second child. Geeta shared a picture on Instagram to make the announcement.

She wrote: "Coming soon.. July 2021." The picture showed Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, and Geeta posing together. Hinaya held a T-shirt which said: "Soon to be a big sister." Congratulatory messsages started to flow in; Neha Dhupia and cricketer Suresh Raina were among those who wished them.

The couple married in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya the next year, in July. She was born in London.

Geeta carried forward a long tradition of film actors marrying cricketers. Sharmila Tagore married Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi while, more recently, Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017.

Speaking about the phenomenon of spouses being trolled for their husbands' performance, Geeta had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

Calling wives 'soft targets', she elaborated: “It’s easy to be more negative than it’s to be positive. People find it easy to go into the negative zone and demolish someone, throw remarks at someone, blame and curse someone, than praise them. They say ‘Because of her, he performed bad’. Us wives are not going and playing for them, neither are we a part of the team or training them. It’s jut easy to make wives the soft targets."

Geeta and Harbhajan met in 2007 when she had just begun her career in Hindi films. After a couple of flops such as Dil Diya Hai (2006) and The Train (2007), the actor decided to concentrate on her personal life.