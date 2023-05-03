Jimmy Shergill: I have been experimenting throughout my career

Actor Jimmy Shergill is enjoying his OTT run and balancing it well with films. The Rangbaaz Phir Se actor is happy that irrespective of the mediums, makers are taking risks and doing interesting projects.

Jimmy Shergill on his visit to Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been experimenting throughout my career. Thankfully, I have never been in a situation where I had to worry about anything. I have earned recognition for my work irrespective of whether the film worked or not! So, for me it’s important to live up to my image of doing interesting roles and thankfully I’m able to do that,” says the actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

Shergill making the most of the ongoing phase with his back-to-back OTT stints as well as other projects

Actor Jimmy Shergill at La Martiniere College during his recent visit to Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“OTT ka toh mazedaar time hai kyunki aap khul ke bahar aa sakte hain. You don’t need to fear that chalega ya nahi chalega. Anything new and interesting is being lapped up by the audience. For web space I feel writers, makers and actors all have a little edge and freedom to be more creative. But not all are creative, as there are few who set the trend and a big lot follow it up with similar content. In our series Your Honour we had set the tone and in the second season we raised the level a few notches up!”

Shergill remembers many advised him against playing a mature guy for his OTT outing. “When I did Your... many were like why are doing such role and playing such role but that’s what intrigued me. More than the outcome, I enjoy the process of preparing and shooting. Like, when I read the script of film Aazam, I was blown always by director Shravan Tiwari’s script and the fact that it needed my 35 nights of shoot. So, it’s the script and challenging work that thrills me,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mukkabaaz actor has multiple projects lined up. “I have completed shoot of Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s OTT series Chuna, that we shot in Lucknow, a sequel of film Haseen Dillruba, Santosh Singh’s action-thriller series tentatively titled Grey Wars and Neeraj Pandey’s film Auron Main Kaha Dham Tha with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. So, it’s a good mix of work that will come one after another,” concludes the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON