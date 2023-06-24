Mimoh Chakraborty: Fitness is a mind game, and you need that focus to be bang on

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty believes that this is the time for him to work and do some roles which will be remembered for a long time.

Mimoh Chakraborty

“I have had enough rest. I am in no mood to slow down. I am hungry to prove myself and ready to go that extra mile for my work. So, when this character of Lallu Pandey in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a regular guy on a heavier side when it comes to weight, I took it as a challenge as it was for the first time I was getting to play a role that required body transformation. I was 72 kg and had to pile on over 15 kilos in three months to fit in. But we all know to gain weight is not difficult at all because aap sab kha sakte ho, jo ek artiste ke liye sapne jaisa hota hai, (laughs)...Maine bhi khoob khaya,” says the Rosh and Haunted 3-D actor.

Chakraborty adds that the real challenge was to lose those extra kgs and disconnect from overeating. “Once shoot was done, I was like now I must get back to my normal self. Then the real game started with a lot of MMA (mixed martial arts), cardio, one meal a day, low carb diet and then two-hour workout in morning plus one-hour in evening to shed that extra weight. Finally, after six months I am back to being a 70 kg guy. Also, I have come to a conclusion that fitness is a mind game and you need that focus to be bang on.”

On work front, Chakraborty says that he is auditioning for some interesting roles. “I have a couple of projects and the content is worthwhile all thanks to content evolution. Also, I am more than raring to go, I was on vacation for the last 15 years, now it is time to work. See, when you don’t have work, it’s like vacation, and you can’t do anything about it. You have to accept and go with the flow till the tide turns in your favour. Ab actually kaam aa raha and I don’t want to go wrong. With my last release, Jogira..., I have learnt to experiment and reinvent.

