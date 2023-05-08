Raghav Juyal denies dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill: No truth at all (Exclusive)

While rumour mills may be busy churning headlines about actor-dancer Raghav Juyal dating co-actor Shehnaaz Gill, the former is in no mood to entertain them. Juyal sets the records straight, maintaining that the two are just good friends. “Wo (rumours) faaltu ki cheezein hain,” he tells us.

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So is there no truth to the dating speculations? Pat comes the reply, “No, no truth at all. Bhai (actor Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai.” Juyal hints at the multiple comments that Khan made during the promotions of their recently released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wherein ‘Bhai’ asked Gill to “move on” in life post the demise of her alleged partner and actor Siddharth Shukla in 2021. People took Khan’s words as a confirmation of Juyal and Gill’s alleged dalliance.

According to Juyal, who starred alongside Gill in a recent release, his equation with her - which he addresses in the media for the first time - is just like any other cordial co-star. He blames Gill’s participation in a reality show as the primary reason behind the conjectures that spread like wildfire. “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 (she participated in the show in 2019) kiya hai. The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari,” the Dance India Dance alum explains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, these stories don’t bother Juyal or make his camaraderie with Gill awkward. “Hum hansi-mazaak hi karte hain,” he shares.

In December 2021, we reported about Juyal dating a Swedish intimacy coordinator Sara Arrhusius for more than four years, before Gill’s name popped in the media. “Woh bhi relation tha nahin, bas bana diya gaya. She is still a friend,” Juyal mentions. Ironically, the two do not follow each other on social media anymore.

Meanwhile Juyal claims he is not dating anyone. “I’m like bhai (referring to Khan), single,” he quips. He cites his hectic schedule (he is shooting for four movies currently) the reason behind his singlehood. “I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt - ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ - and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}