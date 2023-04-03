Rahul Bose’s first reaction on getting a Rugby stadium named after him: Please don’t do this

Actor Rahul Bose who is also the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, got a stadium named after him in Odisha. Interestingly on the same day the Chief Minister inaugurated six different centres named after stalwarts such as Viswanathan Anand, Abhinav Bindra, Dilip Tirkey, and Dutee Chand.

Rahul Bose

“These are extremely legendary sportsperson,. I don’t think I’m a patch on any of these people,” says Bose as he talks about the feat. While he calls “humbling and honouring”, he also admits that he didn’t want the feather in his cap. “My first thought (when I got the call informing me) was please don’t do this. My first, second and third thoughts were all of this. But they insisted,” he reminisces.

Ask him why was that reaction and he explains, “I have been raised in an atmosphere where you do what you love to do and not look at the rewards. I have never done a film to get an award or to get fame. Otherwise my choices would have been far more mainstream. I come from an ecosystem where you did things because you loved to do it and that was reward in itself. Something ike this is unexpected and it’s not something that has crossed my mind and I’m being honest and not falsely modest. I have two foundations for 15 years working with kids from Andaman and very few people know. I know of many famous people who have NGOs of one or two years and everyone’s talking about it; but is anyone talking about the work?”

However, he also admits that the stadium naming is a “result of all the people years before (him) have done the work”. “Even now hardly anybody knows anything about Rugby. We are very aware of it. That’s why it is honouring, because it’s something for the sport and not for me. If anything that helps the sport I will always be there. That’s always been my passion,” the Bulbull actor signs off.