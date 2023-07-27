Rahul Dev: Positivity got me projects that are best for me

Actor Rahul Dev asserts when you are at peace with life and have people who care for you, good things are bound to happen.

Rahul Dev

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel I have come to terms with life. Learnt a lot on the way and happy that eventually I am in a phase where I have some genuine relationships – be it with my son, Mugdha (Godse) or others. When I lost my wife, I was shaken and it was tough for me. Also, work wise things were not shaping up the way I wanted but thanks to my spiritual guru who helped me value life. Now, I am spiritually stronger than ever both professionally and personally I know how to strike a right balance and look up in life,” says the Adhura, Empire and 1920: Horrors of the Heart actor.

Dev believes a healthy mind leads to a healthy body. “I have seen people working rigorously on their physical appearance. They are into hardcore gymming and devoting hours to external self, but the problem lies deep within. Unless you have a strong mind, you cannot attain a fit body in the very first place. The day I realised it, I worked on this aspect solely. This approach has been a game changer for me. Positivity has made me get associated with projects that are best for me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On going that extra mile when readying to portray a certain character, Dev says, “In my head I constantly work on characters I have on my plate. Of late, when film Hunter Tootega Nai Todega came to me, I instantly felt that my character will be best projected if he’s a Haryanvi cop and then had a job to convince my writer and makers to rework on it. The results are extremely rewarding. Now, I can’t wait for the second part of the series along with other projects. I don’t fear experimenting and exploring. In fact, I enjoy doing the process more. I want to be well equipped, so my learning is always on. Like, for now, I am learning Marathi and who best than Mugdha to be teach me this sweet language.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON