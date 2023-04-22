I learnt how to play the game only by watching Sachin Tendulkar bat: Saiyami Kher on rooting for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Actor Saiyami Kher, in her own words, has been “obsessed” with cricket ever since she was seven, and no wonder, she is hooked to the ongoing edition of Indian Premiere League (IPL). “This would be 16th year of [watching] IPL and I have always been a big supporter of Mumbai Indians because Sachin Tendulkar played for the team. I have always been his fan,” says Kher, adding, “I remember how school’s summer vacations were pretty much about running back to watch Sachin playing cricket . The way I learned how to play the game is by watching him bat.”

The Breathe: Into The Shadows actor was so much in love with the sport that she went on to form her own team. “I am from a small town Nasik. So there were no formal training for the cricket lovers like me. But to play the sport, I gathered 11 of my friends and we made a women’s team. We would bunk classes and to practice also to teach the team how to play. That’s how, we ended up winning the Maharashtra tournament,” shares Kher, who has played for the Maharashtra state cricket team as a fast bowler.

But this year, Kher will be supporting another team and Sachin no longer plays. “I am rooting for Chennai Super Kings because everyone has been saying it’s MS Dhoni’s last year. But if not them, I really want Royal Challengers Bangalore to win because I feel it’s high time that Virat Kohli get the IPL title under his belt. So, it’s between Chennai and Bangalore for me.”

Ask her if she is planning to go all the way to a stadium and watch a live match, Kher tells us is has been like a ritual. “I always watch some match or the other, expect during the Covid. This year again, I am going to go watch at least one live game. I haven’t decided which one as yet. In fact, going to stadium to watch IPL matches has been like a picnic for me and my friends and hence there have been a lot of IPL memories that I cherish,” signs off the actor, who will be seen playing a cricketer onscreen in R Balki’s Ghoomer.