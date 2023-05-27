Sanghmitra Hitashi: It was a 36-hour ordeal after I lost my luggage before Cannes

Actor Sanghmitra Hitashi’s trip to Cannes Film Festival-2023, began on an unexpected note as she lost all the luggage mid-way.

Sangmitra Hitashi

“I had this strong intuition that I might get into some awkward situation and so was it. I lost my bags in Zurich while taking a connecting flight to Nice.

Reached there literally without any stuff with me. One and a half days without baggage was so difficult and frustrating as I had my dresses, shoes and accessories in those bags,” shares the Custody and Bombay Begums actress.

Hitashi adds that it was getting difficult with each passing hour to be in a new country and be stuck in this awkward situation. “The authorities clearly told me that I should be prepared for the worst as it could go either way. I might have lost all my luggage. For once, I even thought of buying a few dresses as that was the only way out, but after many delays, the ordeal was over as flight guys were able to locate my bags and got them delivered to my hotel.”

On being able to attend the fest and join her scheduled meetings Hitashi says, “After much ado, I was there at Cannes, the biggest carnival of cinema.

It’s funny that for a while it felt as if we were in a little colder Mumbai as quite a lot of people from Bollywood were in attendance. I was eventually able to be at my meetings for an Indo-Spanish film ‘The Last Victim’. The story has been penned by me and I will play the lead role as well. The film will go on floors next year.”

For now, Hitaishi is extremely happy with the response to her recently released project. “I am thrilled with the way Dahaad has been fairing. It gave me that kick that I always anticipate with each of my projects but hardly get. It earned rave reviews and now I feel more confident for my next release on OTT,” concludes the Lucknowite.

