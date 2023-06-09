Shubhavi Choksey on leaving OTT projects because of explicit content: It’s not about inhibitions but a certain level of comfort

Shubhavi Choksey has had a fairly successful stint working in the television industry, but when in comes to OTT, she admits facing troubles with the kind of content being made. The actor was recently offered a big show, which she refused to name, but owing to too many sex scenes, she had to give up on it. Shubhaavi Choksey is a popular face of Indian television.

Choksey recalls when she was first approached for the said project, the team had told her that there is not much in terms of sexually explicit content, but it wasn’t the case when she actually read the script.

“I’m well aware that something which is normal for someone, might be uncomfortable for me. That’s why, I always insist on knowing every single detail. When I do a project, I always ask them, that what is there? Is it a kiss? Is it something more? And it’s fortunate that certain people tell you things at length while others don’t, assuming that it’s not important,” shares the 40-year-old.

The actor stresses that more than inhibitions about doing bold scenes on screen, it’s about she having a certain level of comfort, and she chooses not do.

“I can do it if I want to. In fact, I gave a thought to do this project as well, but I realised one thing that if I’m not comfortable, it will eventually transpire onscreen through my vibe, my eyes and expressions. And as an actor, if I’m unable to convince people about what I’m doing, there isn’t any point doing it. Then I’m at fault. That was actually the reason that I said no to the project and I have no regrets,” says the actor, known for TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Teen Bahuraniyaan among others.

A strong believer of destiny, the actor says bagging or losing a project is more about luck, and that whatever happens, is for a reason.

“Sometimes your dates don’t work out, sometimes you won’t like the role. So, it’s all destined. When I saw this project -- I refused to be a part of -- on air, I didn’t feel that bad, as opposed to how I felt when I actually refused it. Sometimes, we wish we were a part of a project but we are not, and that project turns out to be really good. And there are times when you’re waiting for a project, but you have to let it go due to whatever reason. And then when you see the final outcome, you feel glad to not be a part of it. So, it’s all destiny and that’s why I never regret anything,” she wraps up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail