Suhail Nayyar on his lovemaking scenes with Tamannaah Bhatia: I have no boundaries regarding intimacy onscreen

Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is seen in the recently released web show Jee Karda had quite a few steamy intimate scenes with Tamannaah Bhatia that faced mixes reviews from the audiences. “Main dekhta hi nahi na padhta hoon,” says Nayyar, referring to the negative comments that claimed such bold content was added only to grab eyeballs.

Suhail Nayyar talks about his on-screen intimacy boundaries

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defending the show and the chatter around his scenes, the actor explains, “Those scenes were not added to sensationalise anything... Instead, they were placed in a way where we were showing a couple who has been in a relationship for the past 10 years, doing normal bedroom talk and getting intimate. Intimacy was important for the script and we did it gracefully.”

Interestingly, this was the first time in his career that the 33-year-old had some intimate scenes onscreen and he has no qualms of what people said about it. “I’m really proud of whatever I did in the show. The first scene that comes in the beginning of the episode was our first day on shoot. It wasn’t meant to be shot in the beginning, but due to some lighting issue. we had to shoot it on the first day itself,” he says, admitting, “I was nervous at the start and Tamannaah shared that she, too, was a bit nervous. We both were supportive towards each other and it went like a cakewalk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given that so much is being said and debated about bold content on OTT these days, does Nayyar draw any lines when it comes to taking such parts? “As an actor, I have no boundaries regarding intimacy onscreen. My only concern would be if it is really required as per the script? Also, who is going to watch it and what is my audience. Will I be watched by a niche or massive audience? I don’t think about my image or perception or what will people think if I do this intimate scene. Boundaries tab aati hain jab aap Shah Rukh Khan ban gaye ho,” he says, adding, “I just believe do whatever you are doing with all honesty. Even if I have to play an LGBTQIA+ or homosexual character, I wouldn’t think twice. I’m an actor and yeh mera kaam hai. Play one part and move on.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who has been a part of web projects such as Life Sahi Hai (2016), The Test Case (2018) and Hasmukh (2020), mentions that he has never found it difficult to tap into his onscreen characters and Jee Karda was no different. “Playing these versatile roles is what I love to do. I didn’t face any challenges as such. My aim is to just to meatier roles with different characterisations. Mujhe maza hi usme aata hai,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON