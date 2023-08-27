Varun rings in his b’day in Uttarakhand today

Actor Varun Kapoor, who will turn 37 today (August 28), feels blessed to have come this far in life.

Varun Kapoor

“Birthdays are always special. Such occasions do make you sit back and retrospect your journey. I came from Ahmedabad as a 23-year-old youngster with dreams in my eyes with no backing – totally dependent on myself and a family to fall back on. I am lucky to have got the best of work and reach a certain position where I have the privilege to say no to roles I don’t agree with,” says the Swaragini and Savitri Devi College & Hospital actor.

For his special day Kapoor is travelling to Uttarakhand with his family. “To ring in my day, I decided to be with my dear ones and make it a family affair. That’s what counts most for me. I don’t want to miss something in life and regret it later. Then Udham Singh Nagar (earlier Rudrapur) has a very special place in my heart as my aunt and nephews are there with whom it’s always great to be. We will have a small puja followed by close-knit celebrations. My wife is looking into all the arrangements.”

On the work front, Kapoor’s last release was an OTT series Fireflies - Parth Aur Jugnu thisyear, “I am happy with kind of work I have done. After a dozen TV shows, I decided to go slow as I don’t understand why we don’t get to see any change on television. Also, now some shows are on-air for seven days a week and how on earth can anyone deliver his best to a project working 30 days a month. I can’t function like this! Working on OTT recently has opened many doors for me as well, as I am reading scripts, and soon more work will shape up.”

Kapoor is happy that his debut film Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) won big at recently announced National Awards. “Be it small or big getting to make a debut with master craftsman Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir was like dream come true. The win at awards is proof to how hard work always pays off.”

