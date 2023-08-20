Varun Mitra: CP has such a vintage vibe

“It’s after eight years that I’m here,” says actor Varun Mitra while walking along the Outer Circle in Connaught Place. No wonder then that this Delhi University graduate can’t help but get filled with nostalgia as he looks at the white colonnade and recalls: “I’ve spent countless hours window shopping, strolling along, and just doing nothing in CP...” The resident of Delhi’s Som Vihar opines, “Since the malls have come up, you can just go in, do your work (shop) and bounce. But this place has such a vintage vibe! It’s here you spend quality time with friends and family, be it to grab a bite or shop for knick knacks at the Janpath... that vibe remains.”

Actor Varun Mitra coulnd’t help but feel nostalgic upon visiting CP after eight years. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Real to reel courtroom drama

His act in Guilty Minds (2022) was to portray the character of a quintessential Delhi boy named Deepak Rana. And guess where he sought his inspiration? “Of course, Delhi,” he says, adding, “Deepak is so likeable! He has a certain way about him that you know he can get away with. In fact, I actually went to a district courtin Karkardooma with a friend while prepping for this role and saw a lawyer in action. Just watching him in action, I could see he’s all the judges’ favourite... I took a lot on that day. That’s where I caught the Deepak germ and just went with it (smiles)!”

‘Mumbai can’t do food the way Delhi does’

When in Delhi, do as the Delhittes says, Mitra whose every memory with his city has an element of food in it. “All my favourite memories about Delhi revolve around food! When I was here, I’d have chaat at Bengali Market, ice cream at India Gate, keema paranthas at Dhaula Kuan, burra kababs at RK Puram, and bun omelette at Chanakyapuri... Mumbai can’t do food the way Delhi does and that’s what I miss the most about my hometown. In fact, because I couldn’t make it to Bengali Market for chaat this time I was in Delhi, I treated myself to Raj Kachori at IGI Airport, just before flying out (smiles).” Such is his craving for Delhi food!

How to spot a Dilliwallah

Mitra feels that people from his hometown are easy distinguish even in a crowd: “You can spot a dilliwallah from the way they dress and speak... Mumbai people are more chilled out in the way they dress up and talk. Whereas Delhiites are all about swag and show, being the best every time they step out!”

#CampusKeDin

A graduate in BCom (Hons) graduate from Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Mitra confesses how his original plan was to pursue MBA post acquiring the bachelor’s degree. “But now, I feel i wasn’t cut for it! In fact, I wasn’t a very studious kid. All we did was chill and chat and hang and eat. I was practically double my size back then! Definitely not as fit as I am now,” he chuckles, adding, “We didn’t have semester system back then, and I hardly ever attended class but I’d always study in the last three months and pass with good marks. Attendance is now only about the marks. In my time it wasn’t. Although sometimes I feel maybe it should’ve been, I’d have attended more classes.”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

