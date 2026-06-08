Actor who hasn’t starred in an Indian movie in 7 years is among India’s most valuable celebrities. Check out full list

The report added, “The study is the result of a detailed methodology that goes well beyond mere earnings or box-office pickings of the celebrities, and delves into several other factors which together determine the celebrity’s final brand value. Financial performance apart, the methodology goes deep into the various aspects which determine brand strength—distinctiveness, coherence, engagement, trust, affinity and responsibility. By treating personal brands as managed economic assets, the methodology offers profound insights beyond simple follower counts.”

Priyanka Chopra ranked 3rd on this list. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tops this list, while Shah Rukh Khan ranks second. Priyanka, whose last film in Bollywood was 2019's The Sky is Pink, is the only female actor to find place in the top 3. Ranveer Singh , Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan were ranked 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively. Alia Bhatt came in at No. 9, while Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who became a phenomenon with his Pushpa films, is at No.10. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (No. 4) and Sachin Tendulkar (No. 8) were the other cricketers present in the list.

In India, certain actors become brands over the course of their careers. Their stardom is created with a number of successful films, prestigious award wins, and even memorable advertisements. Rarely do we see an actor stand apart on their own despite having no theatrical release for the last 7 years. On Monday, the Fortune India-Interbrand shared a study which ranked a list of most valuable celebrities based on several parameters well beyond mere box-office collections or endorsements.

About Priyanka's career After winning Miss World 2000, Priyanka entered Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and quickly rose to prominence with films like Aitraaz, Fashion, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Krrish and more. She won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Fashion. The actor went on to deliver hits and blockbusters such as Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Barfi! and more, where her performances also received critical acclaim. She established herself as a powerful leading actor in Bollywood despite having no godfather.

Priyanka chose to walk away from Indian cinema at her peak, when she was a hugely successful and well-established movie star back home. She made her acting debut in the West as the lead in the TV show Quantico before supporting roles in big films like Baywatch and The Matrix 4. Over the years, she has come to lead big Hollywood projects such as Citadel, and Heads of State.

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which began streaming on Prime Video from February 25. She will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others, and is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027. In the film, Priyanka will reportedly play the role of Mandakini, marking her Telugu cinema debut.