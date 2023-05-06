Adah Sharma responds to people still calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda film’

Actor Adah Sharma who is the lead actor in Sudipto Sen's directorial The Kerala Story took to Twitter and shared a note for those who are ‘still calling it a propaganda film.' Besides Adah, the film also has Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. The film found itself amid controversies even before its Friday release. Also read: The Kerala Story box office day 1 collection: Sudipto Sen's film earns over ₹8 crore amid controversy

Adah Sharma in a still image from The Kerala Story.

In a new tweet, Adah wrote, “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real.”

Reacting to the reception of the film, Adah also tweeted, “Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true.”

Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is produced by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer of the film.

So far The Kerala Story has earned over ₹8 crore at the domestic box office. It was released on Friday. Meanwhile, the film continues to be the topic of debate. It came under fire after the release of the trailer which claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Earlier, Kangana had reacted to the controversy around The Kerala Story at an event. She told ABP, “High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so. If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist.”

On Friday, The Kerala High Court noted that the producers of The Kerala Story have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says that the film has fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events. It also mentioned that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.