Adah Sharma’s love dilemma: From my side I’m in a relationship, I don’t know about the other side

Actor Adah Sharma has almost four projects ready to be released and while she is all gung hoo about her upcoming projects, she is quite low-key about her personal life. So much so that not many are aware of who Sharma is seeing. “I’m so secretive that I will make sure nobody else gets to know (who I’m dating),” the actor claims.

However we ensure that the actor admits being hit by the arrow of the cupid, albeit with a twist: “So, from my side there is (love), from that person’s side I’m not really sure.” Ask her if things are complicated and she quickly quips, “It’s not complicated, I’m telling khullam khulla from my side I’m in a relationship. I’m in love and I would like to believe it is a good thing.”

Nonetheless, the Commando 3 actor also states that she would never come out in the public about her relationship status. She elaborates, “With my friends who know me, I cannot hide. They’ll know the moment I am even talking about the guy. They can see through my eyes. However, I’m very secretive and protective about things. I keep it hidden and deny everything (laughs).”

Mention marriage to Sharma and she is quick enough to respond saying, ‘Next janam.” She explains after being a bride on screen for multiple times, she doesn’t believe she will go all out as a bride. “Real life I don’t think I’d have a “wedding wedding”. For right now I don’t know if want to get married,” she ends.