Adarsh Gourav didn’t get fan attention after My Name Is Khan, The White Tiger: I don't want to be famous because…

Adarsh Gourav gained a ton of praise as well as nominations for the BAFTA and two other international awards for his excellent portrayal of driver Balram Halwai in the Netflix film The White Tiger. Two years later, the actor is once again winning hearts with his complex role of Jugnu Ganchi in Raj and DK’s new web series Guns and Gulaabs and is also working on his next Hollywood project. But the actor still claims he doesn’t know what fan attention feels like and credits his different looks for fans failing to identify him in public too often. Even his debut role of the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rizwan in the hit film My Name Is Khan didn’t bring him much fame. Adarsh, however, doesn’t mind this lack of stardom and prefers to enjoy the benefits of being able to lead a normal life. Also read: Adarsh Gourav on playing Rajkummar Rao's boss in Guns and Gulaabs: It was very fascinating after The White Tiger

Living the fame-free life

Adarsh Gourav played young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan.

On being asked if he enjoys fan attention, the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t get a lot of fan attention so I don’t really know. When I see other people, I wonder how hard it would be to live like normal. I like to see the sabzi I am buying…like I like short bhindi (lady finger). The thing is that I look very different in every character that I play. If you look at me right now, I have a thick beard and a buzz cut. I look nothing like Ganchi. I was literally crossing by a big banner of Guns and Gulaabs and people were looking at it. I was also standing next to these people, looking at it and they had no idea I was the person on the poster.”

Adarsh had quite a good start as a child actor with My Name is Khan which earned critical acclaim as well as decent commercial success. But the timing of the film was such that Adarsh missed out on being treated like a star in his school. “The tragedy is that when My Name Is Khan came out, it was right after my board exams had gotten over. I wasn’t going to school anymore. So there was no seeing the reactions of my friends. There was no social media then and all we had was Orkut. I never quite saw the fame when I was younger.”

Never acted to be famous

But Adarsh says it wasn’t disappointing at all and that’s exactly the way he likes it to be. “It was a lot of fun. Even when I was 14 or 15, I don't think I've ever in my life acted to become famous. I wouldn't like being famous because it makes life a bit difficult. I would rather just work and enjoy my work and not be famous and just live my life as I want to,” he added.

Adarsh is now working on his sci-fi Hollywood series Alien and the Bollywood film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The Alien prequel series is being helmed by filmmaker Ridley Scott. Calling his role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan a very “urban and fresh” character, Adarsh said, “I haven't played such a character before. I play an athletics trainer in it. So I worked very hard on my body. It’s a very Bandra story but also very universal at the same time, an ancient drama set around the digital world. It's probably coming out next year.”