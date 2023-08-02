Guns & Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah populate Raj & DK's quirky world. Watch

Director duo Raj & DK are back with their second series of this year. After Prime Video India's Farzi, The Family Man directors are coming up with Netflix India's Guns & Gulaabs, yet another signature crime comedy series. The trailer unveiled on Wednesday paints a typical quirky world by Raj & DK. (Also Read: Guns and Gulaabs teaser: Raj & DK explore man's dark side in new Netflix series with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman) Dulquer Salmaan in Guns & Gulaabs

What's Guns & Gulaabs?

Guns & Gulaabs is set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the '90s, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes, unlike anything you’ve witnessed before. The trailer was launched at a packed media event in New Delhi today by the stellar cast and dynamic director duo.

Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the Netflix series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

Who is in Guns & Gulaabs?

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, Guns & Gulaabs bears their original comedy signature throughout. The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik. The ensemble brings to life the creators’ vision in fun, new avatars.

Raj & DK on Guns & Gulaabs

Speaking of their first collaboration with Netflix India, Raj & DK share, “Guns & Gulaabs has been an exhilarating journey for us! This time we went back to our favourite territory... embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story. And it marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that we hope audiences will embrace.” Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on August 18 on Netflix India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON