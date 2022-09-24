Guns and Gulaabs teaser: Raj & DK explore man's dark side in new Netflix series with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman

Netflix has launched the teaser for Raj & DK's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, it bring back the retro aesthetic of 90's movies. The series explore the dark side that lives within every man. Also read: Raj and DK say The Family Man's title was deliberate choice

As the teaser open, we see a measly Rajkummar Rao crying and pleading but driving a wrench into someone's head. All this while, a doctrine about not letting out one's dark side out is heard in the background. Dulquer plays a policeman, there are scenes of a wild shootout, a sassy Adarsh Gourav showing up at the station with a bunch of thugs and more. Watch it here:

Speaking about their upcoming zany, pulpy series, team Guns & Gulaabs said, “Ever since we announced Guns & Gulaabs as part of our larger collaboration with Netflix, we’ve been waiting to share a glimpse of this wicked genre mash. Working with some of the finest actors and crew to build this comic crime thriller was crazy fun! And we’re sure audiences are going to love watching it as much as we loved making it.”

The title was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. The event saw announcement or teasers and trailer release of over 120 titles on the platform from around the world, including several Indian original films and shows as well. Other titles to get a tease on Saturday at the event were Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn's wedding documentary: Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Case, with Sanya Malhotra. He played a cop in the movie that is also streaming on Netflix. Before that he was seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, in which he again played a cop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON