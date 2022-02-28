Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adarsh Gourav reveals he got 'reality check' trying to book a table on Valentine's Day, says he's 'hardly' famous

Adarsh Gourav says he was trying to pull some strings to book a table in Rajasthan on Valentine's Day when he found out he was “hardly” famous.
Adarsh Gourav opened up about being ‘hardly’ famous. 
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Adarsh Gourav admits that the success of The White Tiger after its release on Netflix last year has fulfilled a lot of his dreams. However, the actor believes that he is still ‘hardly’ famous, which he found out when he tried to ‘pull some strings’ last year. Adarsh, who previously revealed that he is dating a graphic designer, recalled that he was trying to book a table for them on Valentine's Day last year when he got a ‘reality check’ about his fame. Adarsh said not many recognised him when he made calls to restaurants. Also Read: From Adarsh Gourav to Kubbra Sait: Indian actors who shone bright in Hollywood this year

In an interview, Adarsh revealed he eventually managed to get a table but that was not because of his star power. Adarsh shared the anecdote when asked about how famous he has become after his breakout role in The White Tiger. 

Speaking to Mid-Day about being ‘famous’, Adarsh said: “Oh, hardly. I get a reality check every now and then. I was in Rajasthan last year for Valentine’s Day, and we wanted a table. Every place was booked out. Someone suggested we pull strings."

Recalling the incident, he added, "So, I made calls to restaurants, and no one there had even watched the film. Eventually, one place knew me. They gave me a table, but that’s because they weren’t sold out.” Also Read: Adarsh washed dishes, swept floor at a food stall to prep for The White Tiger

Adarsh Gourav's lead role in Ramin Bahrani's critically acclaimed The White Tiger earned him worldwide recognition, including a nomination in the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). In the movie, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh plays villager Balram who gets employed as a rich family's ambitious driver and goes on to become a successful entrepreneur. The film, which was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, was also nominated at the Oscars 2021 in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Adarsh will next be seen alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations. The Apple TV Plus show, a series of eight interconnected episodes, will explore the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

