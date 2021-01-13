Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

Adhyayan Suman is happy to have a packed calendar this year. The actor says he has struggled enough to find opportunities to showcase his capabilities and finally getting to do that. Suman, who has a bunch of projects in 2021, is shooting on his birthday, January 13, as well.

“It’s never about how big a star I want to be, the fact that I wake up in the morning and get to work, live my acting dream, be a musician, I’m thankful. Aashram’s success changed things for me. I’ve got much love for Tinka Singh (his character in Aashram). I’ve waited for ten years of my life to get good work, finally that’s happening,” he says.

The actor has six songs, one theatrical release and nine web projects coming up. He’s also working on two short films.

“After Ishq Click (2016), I had no work. The film also didn’t do well. In 2018 I started my YouTube channel to pursue my passion for music. Thankfully it was received well and I got noticed by Prakash Jha (director of Aashram) and the show happened in 2019. Then I did Damage 2 last year but it did nothing for me. So I had nothing except for Aashram 2 in hand. That’s when I decided to move out and started approaching people or else even in October I was thinking ab mera kya hoga, I’ve no work,” says the actor.

Another “big thing” for Suman is that he has taken his “first step to become independent” and has bought a house.

“I moved in today (January 12) and tonight I’ll be cutting the cake in my new house with my family. I’m shooting tomorrow. This is a new beginning and answers people who’ve been saying ki star kids ko sab kuch uske baap karke detey hai, par aisa hota nahi hai. I’ve worked hard to be where I’m today,” adds the actor, who is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.

Not in the mood to party on his birthday, Suman adds, “I’m happy working on my birthday and the way my work life is right now, I wish it to be like that forever. But I don’t want to party when so many people around are suffering. Rather than having fun I want to give back to the society. I wish and pray for everyone’s good health and hope this difficult time passes soon.”

