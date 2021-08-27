Adhyayan Suman reveals aftermath of his interview on Kangana Ranaut, says he was called ‘Vivek Oberoi in the making’

Adhyayan Suman famously talked about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in 2016, seven years after their break-up, and accused her of being physically and verbally abusive with him, among other things. He has now talked about the aftermath of that interview and how he was branded a ‘flop actor’ who is saying such things for ‘publicity’.

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan recalled watching a news channel the day after he spoke about Kangana. “These bunch of people sitting there and saying, ‘Yaar, yeh toh bahut bada loser hai, yeh toh flop actor hai, yeh publicity ke liye kar raha hai (he is a big loser, he is a flop actor, he is doing all this for publicity.)' And they used terms... One person said, ‘He is the next Vivek Oberoi in the making,’” he said.

Adhyayan said that he was ‘vulnerable for so many years’ and when he finally decided to tell his side of the story, he was called names. “I decided to absolutely go out there and be emotionally naked and share such intricate details of my life because I wanted closure in public because I am a public figure. Mere baare mein publicly baat kiya gaya tha (Things were said about me in public) and I just wanted closure. And you are saying that I am a Vivek Oberoi in the making. You are saying that I am a loser and a flop actor, main publicity ke liye kar raha hoon, main yeh hoon, main woh hoon (I am doing everything for publicity and calling me names).”

What affected Adhyayan was the effect it had on his parents; he said that he saw them cry and that ‘really hurt’ him. He said that he did not want to talk about Kangana in the first place and had to be repeatedly persuaded before he agreed. He knew the ‘repercussions’, he said, and it was as expected.

However, according to Adhyayan, the one positive thing that came out of it was that it ‘divided’ people. He said that perhaps 70% of the people did not believe him but 30% felt that it was an ‘emotional outburst’, and that is what he hoped to achieve.

“Na hi main jinke baare mein baat kar raha tha unko defame karna chahta tha, na hi main publicity chahta tha because aisi publicity se kisiko kaam nahi milta life mein (I did not want to defame the person I was talking about or gain publicity because such publicity does not get one work),” he said.

Adhyayan and Kangana, who worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, were in a relationship for a few months from 2008 to 2009. Last year, in a series of tweets, he said that he did not want his name to be dragged in the matter after his 2016 interview was back in the news.

“My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity! I have not filed any case against anybody! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life! Please please I have moved on! Let me be!” he wrote on Twitter. In a follow-up post, he asked the media to not call him for quotes on the matter. “I said what I had to in 2016, I have nothing else to say,” he wrote.