Adi Irani says Zoya Akhtar replaced him in Dil Dhadakne Do without prior information: It entirely had her friends circle

Actor Adi Irani, best known for his work in Welcome, Baazigar, Dil, and more, has called out filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for being unprofessional. In an interview with Filmymantra Media, the actor revealed how he was replaced in Dil Dhadakne Do without being informed in advance. Adi Irani recalls Zoya Akhtar replacing him in Dil Dhadakne Do without prior information.

Adi Irani recalls auditioning for Dil Dhadakne Do

The actor shared that he auditioned for Dil Dhadakne Do not once but twice, saying, "There was a film, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya Akhtar’s film. It entirely had her friends' circle. I gave an audition for one of the main characters in the film, and they liked it—I was selected. Later, Zoya called me and said, ‘Sir, will you do one more audition?’ She took my audition herself and liked it very much."

Adi then expressed his admiration for Zoya Akhtar and recalled telling her that he did not want to be present throughout the film, preferring quality over quantity. Zoya then assured him that she would only call him if she had that kind of role for him. He added, "She might have felt somewhere that, oh, now he wants a meaty role."

How Adi Irani was replaced from Dil Dhadakne Do

He went on to reveal that he was initially selected for the role played by Parmeet Sethi in Dil Dhadakne Do. However, at the time, he was shooting for Welcome Back. He mentioned that even Anil Kapoor had confirmed with him whether he was doing Dil Dhadakne Do. Adi recalled that Zoya called him while he was shooting for Welcome Back, and he told her he would meet her after the shoot, to which she agreed.

He then revealed that he was replaced without being informed, adding, "In between, I don’t know what happened—she selected Parmeet Sethi, and I was not informed about it. I didn’t know what happened when everything had already been finalised, and Zoya herself had taken my audition. I didn’t ask either—it was her choice. This is not professional, but what problem she had, I don’t know. It is very difficult to tell an actor that they have been axed. People in the industry are not very frank and open—everyone has become a diplomat."

About Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is a family comedy-drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, with voice-over narration by Aamir Khan. The film performed below average at the box office, earning only ₹150.05 crore worldwide.

About Adi Irani

Adi Irani is an Indian actor and the brother of Bollywood star Aruna Irani. Over the years, he has worked in Bollywood films like Baazigar, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil, Anari No. 1, and more, as well as in several television shows such as Pradhanmantri, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, among others.