Adil Hussain: Both theatres and OTT platforms will have their own ups and downs

Actor Adil Hussain was among the first crop of Indian actors — in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 — to venture out and shoot for a project, BellBottom. The movie saw a theatrical release earlier this year and is now available on an OTT platform.

Ask him what he feels about the frequent debate surrounding the new-age TT vs the traditional theatre setup, and the 57-year-old says, “Both will have their ups and downs. On OTT, you can see a film at your own times, on a hand held device at your own desire. It has it’s own benefits and fun. You don’t need to share with your friend how you found it after watching, and only then your friend goes (in terms of theatres). You can choose the platform and your own film at your own pace.”

He calls this a “big connection” between the audience and the content. However he also admits that the big screen experience is nothing short of a celebration.

“Seeing a film there, the magic of it… you wear clothes for going out, it is almost like a festival. I hope both will survive. It is a slow start for theatres, and hopefully people will begin to go out. But it is important to emphasise on the fact that they must maintain Covid protocols,” says Hussain.

From the decision to film it during the pandemic to being one of the big-budget movies that opted for a theatrical release, Hussain calls BellBottom his “riskiest” film so far.

The actor says, “Absolutely, it was, because one has to have the courage to leave the comfort of your security of your home, go to mingle with people. Despite all the precautions we took during its filming, the question — ‘Am I making the right decision?’ — was constantly running at the back of my mind. But, we cannot live in fear, we have to live with Covid. As I said, it has be very cautious living, we don’t have to do things if we don’t want to. Keep yourself safe, it is more important.”