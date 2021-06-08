Adil Hussain: No person in their right mind would use the Covid situation for any advantage, it’s inhuman

Black marketing and hoarding of essentials and medicines during the second wave of the Covid pandemic has been highlighted and condemned by many. Social media, apart from SOS requests, was also full of people claiming they were defrauded on various grounds.

Actor Adil Hussain, who has been using his social media accounts to amplify request by people in “genuine need”, upon reading all this, was pretty upset.

“If all that was true, it’s very inhuman. This is not to be done. No person in their right mind would ever do this, for any advantage, greed of money,” he says, posing a pertinent question.

“Haven’t we learnt our lessons yet?” he asks, and adds, “I think this second wave hopefully will make more people learn and understand, which they haven’t yet from the previous one.”

However, Hussain, 57, would like to believe that it’s just a handful of people who act this way.

“Not just for people who are hoarding things, each and every individual has to learn. We have fingers to be pointed at things we have within, we have to point them at ourselves first,” he insists.

Currently in his Delhi home with his family, while the actor is spending time doing daily chores, he is also busy brushing up his acting skills, through a course with his mentor online.

He feels that many of us have been unknowingly indulging in wrong practices, with the smallest of our actions.

Elaborating his point, he shares, “Who am I to talk about somebody else when I’m not allowing people to come into my apartment? I have five kilos of rice in my house, I’m sure right outside our colony, under the flyover, people are lying down without any food. I have rice, so why am I not sharing it? When some people are hoarding medicines, I’m also hoarding my food. So, I should also be thinking about giving it to those in need,” he states.