Adipurush box office collection day 2: Prabhas film collects 240 crore, beats Pathaan

Looks like Adipurush is well on its way to become the year's biggest hit. On the second day of its release, Saturday, the film minted another ₹100 crore worldwide. The total collection now stands at ₹240 crore. For comparison, January hit Pathaan collected ₹219 crore over the first two days. (Also read: Adipurush estimated box office day 1 collection)

What are the latest figures

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead as Raghava.

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel's latest tweet, the film has entered the ₹200 crore club with ease. “OFFICIAL - With a bumper opening on day 1 #Adipurush maintain its steady ground and takes the total collection to a huge ₹ 240 cr in 2 day at the *Global Box Office* Day 1 - ₹ 140 CR. Day 2 - ₹ 100 CR. Total - ₹ 240 CR (Gross Worldwide),” he wrote.

He added in another tweet, “#Adipurush Day 2 - All Languages Collection stands ₹ 65 cr nett Mints ₹ 22.10 cr nett just from AP | TL on Saturday.. SUPERB HOLD Day -1 ₹ 87 cr nett Day -2 ₹ 65 cr nett Two Days Total - ₹ 152 cr nett Eying ₹ 215 cr + nett Weekend.” These are the domestic figures.

Minting money despite criticism

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, has been under fire over its colloquial language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday issued a statement saying the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday raised objections to certain dialogues and scenes of the film Adipursh, accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged that the BJP allowed its making for "cheap politics".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Saturday demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film until a re-examine of its "controversial" scenes and dialogues. A protest was held in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Saturday demanding a national ban on screening of Adipurush which protesters claimed is a conspiracy against Sanatan dharma.

The film also received a few less-than-favourable reviews.

