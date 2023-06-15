Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas film promises box office 'tsunami' with over 4.7 lakh tickets sold already

Adipurush is looking to make an impressive start. The latest advance booking numbers for the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer are in and the film has already sold more than 4.7 lakh tickets for its weekend shows. Sharing details of Adipurush's advance ticket sales at multiplexes so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted a 'box office tsunami loading' as he tweeted the numbers. Adipurush will be released on June 16. Also read: Adipurush sets box office expectations soaring, US premiere predicted to earn $1 million

Adipurush advance booking

Adipurush will be released on June 16 in Hindi and other languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Taran tweeted about the Prabhas film, "Adipurush advance booking status at national chains [PVR and INOX] update till Thursday, 11 am… Note: Hindi and Telugu versions... Total tickets sold for weekend 1 [PVR and INOX ]: 4,79,811. Note: Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. BO (box office) Tsunami loading (fire emojis)."

Further sharing the tickets breakup, he tweeted, “Friday…PVR 1,26,050, INOX 96,502, total 2,22,552. Saturday… PVR 83,596, INOX 55,438, total 1,39,034. Sunday… PVR 69,279, INOX 48,946, total 1,18,225.”

Adipurush revenue to be 'humongous'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taran said the film's box office collection would be 'massive', not only in single-screen theatres and multiplexes in north, but also in the south, specially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where Prabhas has a huge fan base.

He tweeted, "Adipurush revenue from non-national chains as well as mass venues [multiplexes as well as single screens] will be MASSIVE… Also, south India [Telangana and Andhra Pradesh specifically] will be humongous."

Adipurush box office day 1 prediction

The Om Raut film could collect ₹40 to ₹50 crore on day one of its release. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "The audience has liked the new and revised trailer. It is based on our legendary epic Ramayan. It is a family outing, I am expecting a huge opening that may be ranging between ₹45 and 50 crore (or perhaps more) for all languages combined."

About Adipurush

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana. Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha will also feature in the film along with Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal.

Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.