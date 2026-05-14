Adipurush's fate doesn't make Namit Malhotra anxious for Ramayana: 'If you don't like it, haath jod kar sorry bolenge'

Director Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up for the release of the magnum opus Ramayana, slated to hit the screens later this year. Ahead of the release, the film’s makers invited creators and YouTubers to the sets for an interaction with the cast and crew, during which producer Namit Malhotra opened up about the expectations for the film and the anxiety around audience reactions.

Namit Malhotra unfazed by Adipurush backlash

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Prabhas (R) as Lord Rama in Ramayana and Adipurush respectively.

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Ramayana is a two-part film, billed as the most expensive Indian production ever. Reports say the combined landing cost of the two parts is as high as ₹4000 crore ($500 million), making it one of the most expensive films in the world. Ramayana follows Adipurush, another adaptation of the epic, but one that failed to hit the mark. The Om Raut film, released in 2023, was a critical and commercial failure, losing over ₹250 crore at the box office and drawing widespread criticism from both critics and audiences. When YouTuber Suraj Kumar asked Namit if Adipurush’s fate worried him, the producer candidly responded, “I always feel that the value lies in what we can do best. We can't do anything about what others do. There will be people after us who will do better work than us. There are those who came before us who couldn't do well. These ups and downs are normal.”

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{{^usCountry}} Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was made on a reported budget of over ₹550 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film at the time. However, after a big opening day, Adipurush tanked at the box office, crawling to the ₹300 crore mark. The film also received criticism for its depiction of mythological icons and unsavoury dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was made on a reported budget of over ₹550 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film at the time. However, after a big opening day, Adipurush tanked at the box office, crawling to the ₹300 crore mark. The film also received criticism for its depiction of mythological icons and unsavoury dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Namit added that he and his team were committed to giving the audience a good adaptation of Ramayan. “We are focused on doing the best in what we can do, whether it is the actor, director, me, or anyone else. We have put all our efforts into that. If you like it, very good, nahi acha lage to haath jod kar sorry bol kar nikal jaayenge, aur kya karenge (if you don’t like it, we will fold our hands and apologise). We can't do anything beyond that,” he said. All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namit added that he and his team were committed to giving the audience a good adaptation of Ramayan. “We are focused on doing the best in what we can do, whether it is the actor, director, me, or anyone else. We have put all our efforts into that. If you like it, very good, nahi acha lage to haath jod kar sorry bol kar nikal jaayenge, aur kya karenge (if you don’t like it, we will fold our hands and apologise). We can't do anything beyond that,” he said. All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part will release in theatres ahead of Diwali 2026, with the concluding second part slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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