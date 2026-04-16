Namit Malhotra says there is no one better to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana other than Ranbir Kapoor

I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you’ve stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen."

Taking to his X account, Namit posted a picture with Ranbir and director Nitesh Tiwar i, and wrote, "From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time… it’s been quite a journey.

Time magazine has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Ranbir Kapoor was the only Indian actor on the list. The actor is set to return to the big screen after 3 years, with the hotly anticipated, Ramayana. Producer Namit Malhotra penned a heartfelt note to congratulate Ranbir on his inclusion on the prestigious list and said that he is the ‘finest actor’ of our generation. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is only Indian actor in TIME's list of world's 100 most influential people; chef Vikas Khanna also named )

He added, "There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama. You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation. Being named among @TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It’s great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent.

This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you."

TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. In his write-up, Ayushmann emphasised that Ranbir has moved beyond the chatter about box-office and weekend collections in Bollywood.

“In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity,” the profile said.