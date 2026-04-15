Ranbir Kapoor is only Indian actor in TIME's list of world's 100 most influential people; chef Vikas Khanna also named

Time magazine has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The TIME 100, as it is called, has for years been a good benchmark of any popular figure's global popularity and impact. This year, few Indians have made the cut, including Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, the only name from the world's largest film industry. He is joined in the list by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Ranbir Kapoor has been named by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

On Wednesday, TIME released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, a compilation that includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans, as well as artists, innovators, and icons.

Ranbir Kapoor the only Indian actor in TIME 100 TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. In his write-up, Ayushmann emphasised that Ranbir has moved beyond the chatter about box-office and weekend collections in Bollywood.

“In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity,” the profile said.

It added that actors like him become important cultural bridges. “Ranbir isn't just a movie star-he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures.”