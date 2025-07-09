Prajakta Koli 1st Indian to feature on maiden TIME 100 Creators list alongside Jay Shetty, Charli D'Amelio

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli has been honoured by TIME Magazine, which included her in its maiden TIME 100 Creators list – featuring the world's most influential digital content creators. The actor, author, content creator, and activist is the only Indian featured on the list, which also includes influential names like Indian-origin British author Jay Shetty, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee and famous TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Prajakta Koli is the first Indian-born content creator to feature on TIME 100 Creators list.

Prajakta Koli on TIME 100 Creators list

Prajakta is the first and only Indian-born creator to be featured on the list, launched this year, which features creators from across platforms. She was featured in the Entertainment category, along with Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, and Heidi Wong, among others. Her 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers seem to have brought Prajakta, known by her moniker Mostly Sane, to this stage.

Prajakta Koli calls the recognition ‘humbling’

Prajakta Koli said in a statement, “Being recognised as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I've always believed that creators have the opportunity to drive meaningful conversations and inspire positive change. To be acknowledged alongside such influential voices from around the world reinforces my commitment to using my voice for causes I believe in, whether it's climate action, education or simply making people smile through my content.”

About Prajakta Koli

Prajakta launched her YouTube channel in 2015, gaining fame and recognition over the years for her comic timing and more. In the same year, she ventured into acting with the 2020 short film Khayali Pulao and the Netflix show Mismatched. She has starred in films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, apart from shows like Zindaginama and Andhera. Her role as Dimple Ahuja in Mismatched has made her a fan favourite, with the show being three seasons in.