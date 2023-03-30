Adipurush new poster with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon unveiled on Ram Navami; internet says 'it doesn't look promising'

A new poster of filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush was unveiled on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared the poster featuring himself as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. In the poster, as the three stood together, Hanuman was seen kneeling in front of them. (Also Read | Adipurush editor on backlash to Prabhas-Kriti teaser: 'People are used to seeing Ram and Sita in old monotonous looks')

Team of Adipurush unveiled a new poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster was shared with the caption, "Mantron se badhke tera naam, Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than mantra, Jai Shri Ram)." The words were written in English, Hindi and Telugu in the caption. He also added the hashtags – Jai Shri Ram, Ram Navmi and Adipurush.

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Nothing against the actors, not their fault. But even the poster doesn't look promising." An Instagram user said, "Worst adaptation." A comment read, "Just imagine Prabhas' Baahubali look of long hair as Lord Rama… it would have been awesome."Another person said, "Better to drop this project Prabhas anna (brother)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the team of Adipurush announced that the film will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16. Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan among others. The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Lankesh. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Team of Adipurush unveiled a new poster.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, recently, and Om reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings for Adipurush. T-Series shared the picture on its official Twitter page. "Seeking divine blessings at Vaishno Devi. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023, in 3D," the post read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Kriti talked about Adipurush with news agency PTI, "It is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of. I hope and pray that people will also equally be proud of it. It is something that is so important to all of us. It is just not a film for us, it is way more than that. I hope it gets its due. I have a feeling it will. It is important to make these stories. It is educational for kids. I feel if I had not seen it then, today’s children would also have not seen it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON