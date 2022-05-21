Aditi Rao Hydari makes Cannes Film Festival debut in Sabyasachi saree, says, 'my ammaamma would be proud'. See pics

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a Sabyasachi saree as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor, who has been a part of the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industry in India, joined the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday. Aditi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her look, and said that her 'ammaamma' (grandmother) would be proud of her. Also Read| #IndiaAtCannes | Aditi Rao Hydari: I know I am going to be watched closely at my Cannes debut

She wrote alongside pictures of her posing on a staircase, "My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial." The pictures showed her wearing a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari, which she paired with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection. This marks the second time a Sabyasachi outfit has been spotted at this year's festival. Deepika Padukone wore a retro saree by the designer on the opening day of the festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabyasachi saree at Cannes.

Aditi shared more pictures in the outfit on her Instagram account, along with a reel that showed her in different locations in Cannes. She set the reel to her rendition of Snehidane x Chupke Se, and asked others to try singing the track as well. She captioned it, "A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me."

Aditi's fans and her friends from the entertainment industry showered love on her look and her voice. Patralekhaa wrote, "Ati Sundar (too beautiful)," while Huma Qureshi commented a red heart emoji. Manisha Koirala wrote, "Stunning," adding a fire emoji.

Aditi has revealed to Hindustan Times that she was supposed to make her Cannes debut earlier than this, but it got postponed because of the lockdown. She said, "I am now going this year, I have a packed schedule because I am doing various things. I am looking forward to it. I am constantly telling myself ‘remember growing up you saw a dream of being at Cannes, being in films, of experiencing this magical thing’. I am just telling myself to go there and feel that. I really just want to be in the moment, take in every bit of the magic that I am surrounded by.”

Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will be next seen in Gandhi Talks and Jubilee.

