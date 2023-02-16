Aditya Chopra earns praise for comment on not being able to make Uday Chopra a star: 'He deserves to be where he is'

Aditya Chopra has made a very rare appearance in the new docuseries, The Romantics on Netflix. His views on nepotism and how even his huge film company Yash Raj Films couldn't make his brother Uday Chopra a star has won him praise from the moviegoers. Many have praised the filmmaker for his honest views on the same. Also read: Here's how The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra slyly persuaded 'shy' Aditya Chopra to be part of series

Aditya Chopra has talked about nepotism in The Romantics and why Uday Chopra couldn't go far in his acting career. He said, “My brother is an actor and he's not a very successful actor. Now, here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers, he's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, that has probably launched the most newcomers, and we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own? Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else can decide that.”

As the clip from the docuseries was shared on Reddit, a fan commented, “First time I've heard this guy talk. He speaks so well.” Another said, “He was definitely one of the best parts about the documentary for me. Definitely deserves to be where he is, so eloquent and so down to earth.” One more said, “Man that's deep imagine someone like Adi Chopra saying about his own brother.” "Honestly I liked Adi Chopra and his views," read a comment.

Talking about Uday's debut with Mohabbatein, a Reddit user wrote, “I remember when Mohabbatein first came out most girls had a crush in Jimmy Shergill. Plus I think Jimmy- Preeti's story had more material than Uday- Shamita's.... theirs was just he fell for her and then she did... Jimmy and Jugal had more material though screentime might be more or less the same. Maybe cause Aditya knew the other boys were better actors.” A person also said, "The times are different. The current nepo kids are shoved down our throats whereas Uday wasn’t."

“He basically indirectly called out the audience, because audience hypes these Nepo kids and then blame Bollywood that outsiders aren’t allowed like SSR,” read yet another comment.

After his debut with Mohabbatein in 2000, Uday Chopra appeared in around 10 films. His last appearance was in 2013 film Dhoom 3 in which he returned in the role of Sub-Inspector Ali for the third time.

