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‘Dua has a baby sister!’: Kriti Sanon, Aditya Dhar and more congratulate Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone on second baby

Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu and more Bollywood stars congratulated the couple on the special news.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026, 22:28:45 IST
By Santanu Das
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child, a baby daughter, on Saturday. The actor couple made the announcement through their Instagram account via a joint post. Several actors from Bollywood rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

How Bolly stars reacted

Dua in the maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Dua in the maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Aditya Dhar, who directed Ranveer in Dhurandhar, commented, "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world."

Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! ♥️♥️♥️Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!" Alia Bhatt, who has starred with Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Gully Boy, commented with multiple red heart, sun and dancing girls emoticons. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor commented, “Congratulations, Girls are the best!” Sonam Kapoor added, “What a dream… congratulations."

Deep Dive

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second baby girl?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second baby girl on September 19, 2026.

What did Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram announcement for their new baby include?

Their Instagram announcement included a picture of a small footprint with the caption 'Welcome baby girl,' along with the date of her birth.

How did friends and colleagues in Bollywood react to Deepika and Ranveer's baby announcement?

Many Bollywood stars, including Aditya Dhar and Kriti Sanon, congratulated the couple in the comments section of their Instagram post, expressing joy and excitement.
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About Deepika and Ranveer

The couple shared the pregnancy news on April 19, 2026, with their fans on Instagram with a post where their daughter Dua was holding a positive pregnancy kit. Ahead of the due date, the couple also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of this special phase of their lives.

Just a day ago, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood couple. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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