Aditya Narayan jokes he and Shweta Agarwal took ‘in sickness and in health’ too seriously as they recover from Covid-19

As Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, he joked that they seem to have taken their marriage vow of ‘in sickness and in health’ a little too seriously. He also shared an unseen picture of them that seems to have been taken when they were on their honeymoon in Kashmir.

Sharing a throwback photo of him and Shweta taken at a restaurant in Srinagar, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “‘In sickness & in health’. Iss line ko zyada seriously le liya humne (We took this line too seriously) 🤣 @shwetaagarwaljha.”

Though Aditya restricted comments on the post, some fans wrote in. “Uss vow ko phli baar itna seriously lete hue kisi ko dekha h (This is the first time I have seen someone take the vow so seriously) 😂... loveeeeeeee youuuuuuuuuuu bothhhhhh❤️ Be together alwaysss!!!” one wrote. “Get well soon babies,” another wrote.

Earlier this month, Aditya took to Instagram to share a photo with Shweta and wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

Aditya and Shweta got married in an intimate temple wedding in Mumbai last December. Prior to that, they were in a relationship for a decade.

On Indian Idol 12, Aditya revealed that Shweta turned him down several times, but his mother Deepa Narayan Jha played Cupid. He said, “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe’ (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta).” Deepa then convinced Shweta to go out on a date with Aditya.