Aditya Narayan enjoys 'beautiful life with beautiful wife' Shweta at a vineyard, shares pic of his cosy hotel room
Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is living the good life with his wife, Shweta Aggarwal. The couple is at a vineyard in Nashik for yet another holiday.
Aditya took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share pictures from their latest trip. The two are at the Sula Vineyards and enjoying some wine and good views from their hotel.
Sharing a photo of white wine in a glass, he wrote, "Cheers to a beautiful world, beautiful life and a beautiful wife," he wrote. Another photo showed Shweta picking up some glasses from the table in their cosy hotel room. The room came with vaulted ceiling, a four-poster bed and some more traditional furniture. Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote, "Hello better half," and added a kiss emoji.
Aditya and Shweta went to Kashmir for their honeymoon in December. He shared a picture of the two of them enjoying a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In his caption, he wrote a short poem in Hindi about the beauty he was surrounded by, making a reference to both the natural surroundings and his wife.
Aditya had also shared a selfie from the streets of Srinagar, and had captioned it, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia.”
In an interview, Aditya had talked about how the couple will enjoy their honeymoon in a phased manner. "Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacays. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg,” he had said.
Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her
Aditya and Shweta got married on December 1 in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends due to the coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachet-Parampara on being happily married: It added so much to us professionally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson, autotune continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan enjoys 'beautiful life with beautiful wife' Shweta at a vineyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarati hip-hop star RaOol: Waiting for Bollywood to pay us attention a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancing Dad from America: My kids won't admit but the response is pretty cool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah reveals hilarious incident of being heckled when police ended up at his show: ‘Ab kar le handle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet Singh sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper Dr Dre says he’s ‘doing great’ in hospital after reported aneurysm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman on why he embraced Islam but wouldn’t want to impose it on anyone else
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana on marriage plans with Asim Riaz: We’re in no hurry, our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kanika Kapoor on favouritism in music industry: There’s a lot of talent in our industry but then there’s also a lot of people who don’t get a chance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar turns stylist for Rohanpreet Singh, gushes over how ‘great’ he looks in New Year post. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shibani Kashyap: I stay away from Bollywood’s camp system and create my own music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox