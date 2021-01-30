Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything

UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.

Talking more about his work, Aditya on his visit to Lucknow, said, “In Hindi cinema I am yet to make a mark as an actor but I am glad that whatever few Hindi films I have done are all good and meaningful. I have full confidence in the projects and believe they have long shelf life on digital circuit too. People are still discovering and liking them. And, God-willing whenever my other commercial projects will release all these will surely add up.”

On his choice of roles he said, “I want to do something substantial and meaningful. I will rather do something creative that excites me than playing someone’s brother or friend. So, I’ll prefer to wait.” He has shot for films ‘Bandi’, ‘Welcome Home’, ‘Quota’ and an untitled film which are yet to be released.

Aditya is excited about his film ‘Maassab’ that was shot in Banda and is based on primary education. He directed the film and co-wrote it with the lead actor Shiva Suryavanshi.

“For three years it was doing rounds in different film festivals across the world before we did a selected theatre release like we have in art house cinema. It has won 40 awards including best film, best director and best actor category. Next, we plan for an OTT release.”

Telling about his early days, he said, “I belong to Sultanpur and since my father was in a transferable job, I have grown up in places like Barabanki, Lakhimpur, Allahabad and Moradadad. Then, I did engineering from Mumbai University as my aim was to be there and get into this field. I started with TV and have done over 1,000 episodes in different serials. Thereafter, I got my first Telugu film ‘Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo’ in year 2002 and my career in South took off.”

Aditya who had earlier directed an English film ‘The Dead End’ says his next release will be ‘Maila’ based on manual scavengers which he shot in Bundelkhand with real scavengers.